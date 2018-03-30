Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Gastrointestinal illness outbreak reported at veterans' home

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- There is an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness among residents and staff at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the outbreak began earlier this week, with 24 people experiencing vomiting and diarrhea for at least two days. Although health officials say test results are pending, based on the symptoms, the spread and the duration of illness, norovirus is suspected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says norovirus is the leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food in the United States. Each year there are approximately 19-21 million cases.

Norovirus infection cannot be treated with antibiotics because it is a viral infection.

The veterans' home in Quincy is where Legionnaires' has claimed 13 residents' lives since 2015.

