updated: 3/29/2018 12:58 PM

LA Kings win competition to sign free agent Daniel Brickley

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings have agreed to terms with coveted free-agent defenseman Daniel Brickley.

The Kings announced the agreement Thursday. They will introduce Brickley at a news conference Friday in Salt Lake City, Brickley's hometown.

Brickley had 10 goals and 25 assists in 40 games this season as a junior at Minnesota State. He also played for the U.S. team at the 2017 world championships.

Brickley was an unrestricted free agent because he went undrafted, and several teams competed for his services. He considered Detroit and San Jose before choosing Los Angeles.

Brickley also was coveted by NHL teams as a free agent last spring, but chose to return to Minnesota State as a junior.

He is the nephew of former Bruins forward Andy Brickley.

