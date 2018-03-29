Filipino devotees reenact Good Friday crucifixion

hello

A blade is used on the back of a Filipino penitent before flagellation during Good Friday rituals to atone for sins in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines, Friday, March 30, 2018. The ritual is frowned upon by church leaders in this predominantly Roman Catholic country. Associated Press

Filipino penitents flagellate during Good Friday rituals to atone for sins Friday, March 30, 2018 in Pampanga province, northern Philippines. The ritual is frowned upon by church leaders in this predominantly Roman Catholic country. Associated Press

Filipino penitents flagellate during Good Friday rituals to atone for sins Friday, March 30, 2018 in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines. The ritual is frowned upon by church leaders in this predominantly Roman Catholic country. Associated Press

Filipino penitents line up as they flagellate during Good Friday rituals to atone for sins in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines, Friday, March 30, 2018. The ritual is frowned upon by church leaders in this predominantly Roman Catholic country. Associated Press

Residents watch as Filipino hooded penitents flagellate during Good Friday rituals to atone for sins in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines, Friday, March 30, 2018. The ritual is frowned upon by church leaders in this predominantly Roman Catholic country. Associated Press

Residents watch as Filipino hooded penitents flagellate during Good Friday rituals to atone for sins in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines, Friday, March 30, 2018. The ritual is frowned upon by church leaders in this predominantly Roman Catholic country. Associated Press

A Filipino hooded penitent lies on the ground during Good Friday flagellation rituals to atone for sins in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines, Friday, March 30, 2018. The ritual is frowned upon by church leaders in this predominantly Roman Catholic country. Associated Press

A Filipino hooded penitent places his crown of thorns during Good Friday rituals to atone for sins in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines, Friday, March 30, 2018. The ritual is frowned upon by church leaders in this predominantly Roman Catholic country. Associated Press

SAN PEDRO CUTUD, Philippines -- Thousands of Filipino Roman Catholic devotees and tourists have descended on a farming village north of Manila to witness the crucifixion of several men in a reenactment of Jesus Christ's sufferings, a gory annual tradition church leaders frown upon.

Tourism officer Ching Pangilinan says at least eight men have enlisted to be crucified briefly to wooden crosses by villagers dressed as Roman centurions before thousands of spectators in northern Pampanga province's San Pedro Cutud village.

The spectacle reflects a unique brand of Catholicism that merges Roman Catholic Church traditions with folk superstitions. Many of the mostly impoverished penitents undergo the ritual to atone for sins, pray for the sick or a better life, or give thanks for what they believe were God-given miracles.