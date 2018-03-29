Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/29/2018 10:13 PM

Myanmar swears in Suu Kyi loyalist as new president

  • Win Myint, newly elected president of Myanmar, waves to media outside the parliament in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Myanmar's parliament has elected Win Myint, a loyalist of Aung San Suu Kyi, as new president. Suu Kyi, who formal title is state counsellor, has retained her executive authority over the government.

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar -- Myanmar has sworn a longtime Aung San Suu Kyi loyalist as the country's new president, who will continue his predecessor's deference to her as the nation's de facto leader.

Sixty-six-year-old Win Myint took his oath of office Friday during a joint session of Parliament, pledging loyalty "to the people and the republic of the Union of Myanmar." The two vice presidents, Myint Swe and Henry Van Tio, took oaths alongside him.

Win Myint was elected Wednesday a week after his predecessor Htin Kyaw, a close friend and a confidant of Suu Kyi, retired over ill health.

