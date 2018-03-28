Breaking News Bar
 
Trump: Good chance NKorean leader will do 'what is right'

  • FILE - In this March 27, 2018 file photo, A man watches a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. Increased activity at a North Korean nuclear site has once again caught the attention of analysts and renewed concerns about the complexities of denuclearization talks as President Donald Trump prepares for a summit with Kim Jong Un.

By ALAN FRAM
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says there's "a good chance" that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) will "do what is right for his people and for humanity" and make moves toward peace.

In a pair of tweets early Wednesday, Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) has told him a meeting Xi had with Kim this week "went very well."

Trump says that according to Xi, the North Korean leader "looks forward" to meeting the American president. The White House has said Trump plans to meet Kim by May amid nuclear tensions between the two nations.

Trump says that meanwhile "and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!"

