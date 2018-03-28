Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/28/2018 7:27 AM

Austria: Bus with South Korean tourists crashes; 24 injured

  • Firefighters work at the wreckage of a bus that crashed in Gosen near Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Austrian police say more than 20 people were injured when a bus carrying South Korean tourists crashed in Gosen near Salzburg. Police in upper Austria say the Croatian driver and a South Korean tourist were seriously injured, while more than 20 others suffered minor injuries in Wednesday's crash. (Werner Kerschbaumayr /FotoKerschi.at/Kerschbaummay rvia AP)

  • A rescuer works at the wreckage of a bus that crashed in Gosen near Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Austrian police say more than 20 people were injured when a bus carrying South Korean tourists crashed in Gosen near Salzburg. Police in upper Austria say the Croatian driver and a South Korean tourist were seriously injured, while more than 20 others suffered minor injuries in Wednesday's crash. (Werner Kerschbaumayr /FotoKerschi.at/Kerschbaummayr via AP)

BERLIN -- Austrian police say 24 people have been injured when a bus carrying South Korean tourists crashed near the Alpine city of Salzburg.

Police in upper Austria say the Croatian driver and a South Korean tourist were seriously injured in Wednesday's crash, while 22 others suffered minor injuries.

Police said the crash happened in Gosau, 30 kilometers (19 miles) southeast of Salzburg. According to preliminary information, the bus, which was heading to the scenic village of Hallstatt, slid off the road in snowy conditions and hit a perimeter wall.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Voecklabruck, Salzburg, Bad Ischl and Gmunden.

Police say 35 South Korean tourists were on board.

