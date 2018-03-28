The Latest: Venezuela AG says 68 died in police station fire

hello

Police officers disperse the relatives of prisoners who were waiting to hear news about their family members imprisoned at a police station when a riot broke out, in Valencia, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. In a state police station housing more than one hundred prisoners, a riot culminated in a fire, requiring authorities to open a hole in a wall to rescue the inmates. Associated Press

VALENCIA, Venezuela -- The latest on riot and fire inside police station in Venezuela (all times local):

12:50 a.m.

Venezuela's chief prosecutor says 68 people died during a fire that erupted in a police station Wednesday after a riot involving prisoners.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab says on his official Twitter account that four prosecutors have been named to determine what happened in Valencia, a town about 100 miles from Caracas.

Local officials had earlier confirmed only that there had been fatalities. They said they were working to determine the exact number and declined to provide any estimates "out of respect for the families."

Distraught relatives clamoring for information about detained loved ones clashed with police outside the station during the day. Officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd.