Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/27/2018 12:23 PM

Bears re-sign special teams captain McManis to 2-year deal

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have re-signed special teams captain and cornerback Sherrick McManis to a two-year contract.

McManis has spent six of his eight seasons in Chicago after playing his first two with the Houston Texans. He tied for the team lead with 12 special teams tackles in 13 games last season. He recovered a fumbled punt and blocked a field goal attempt in a win over Pittsburgh early in the season.

The Bears announced the move on Tuesday. Chicago went 5-11 and finished last in the NFC North for the fourth straight year.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account