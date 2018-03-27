Breaking News Bar
 
LAFC adds Portuguese MF Andre Horta as 3rd designated player

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES -- Portuguese midfielder Andre Horta is joining Los Angeles Football Club as the MLS expansion team's third designated player.

LAFC announced the deal Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Horta has spent the past season on loan to SC Braga from Benfica, the defending champions of Portugal's Primeira Liga. He scored one goal for Benfica last season and had one goal in 22 appearances for Braga this season.

LAFC coach Bob Bradley praises Horta as a versatile, technically gifted player.

Horta joins Mexican forward Carlos Vela and 20-year-old Uruguayan Diego Rossi as LAFC's designated players.

After an impressive 2-0-0 start to its inaugural season, LAFC returns from a two-week break for its first rivalry derby against the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

The expansion club's Banc of California Stadium hosts its first match April 29.

