Vanek has 3 goals, assist to lift Blue Jackets over Oilers

hello

Columbus Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano (22) and Edmonton Oilers' Matthew Benning (83) battle for the puck during first period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday March 27, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during first period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday March 27, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Matthew Benning (83) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during first period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday March 27, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point of the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets during first period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday March 27, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin (9) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday March 27, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Linesman Steve Barton is taken off the ice after an injury as the Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Edmonton Oilers, during first period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday March 27, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (33) looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday March 27, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Thomas Vanek had three goals and an assist to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Edmonton Oilers 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Artemi Panarin, Boone Jenner, Cam Atkinson and Markus Nutivaara also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have won 11 of 12. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Oilers, who have lost two straight. Cam Talbot stopped 13 of 18 shots before being replaced by Laurent Brossoit.

Edmonton got on the board 3:37 into the first period when a mix-up behind the net between Bobrovsky and Nutivaara allowed McDavid to steal the puck and send it out front to Nugent-Hopkins for his 22nd of the season. McDavid picked up his 100th point, tying his league-leading total from last year.

Linesman Steve Barton was stretchered off following a collision with McDavid in the first period. Columbus' Zach Werenski ran into McDavid and sent him flying into Barton, who hit his head hard on the ice. Sportsnet reported that Barton was taken to a hospital, where he was able to speak with doctors and move all extremities.

McDavid scored a short-handed goal later in the period, his career-high 40th of the season. He's the first Oilers player to hit the mark since Petr Klima did it in 1991.

Edmonton made it 3-0 on the power play midway through the first when Caggiula blasted a puck top corner past Bobrovsky.

Columbus came roaring back with a pair of goals within a minute, as Vanek's shot caromed off a defender and past Talbot, and then Panarin scored his 26th on a rebound.

Vanek tipped in his 23rd of the season off a shot by David Savard with 3:20 left.

Jenner put Columbus ahead with a goal 1:38 into the second, and Atkinson and Vanek followed to make it a blowout. Nutivaara piled on with a goal in the third.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Play at Calgary on Thursday night.

Oilers: Play at Vancouver on Thursday night.

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey