updated: 3/27/2018 8:59 AM

Democrats press White House for results of Kushner inquiry

By STEPHEN BRAUN
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Two House Democrats are pressing the White House counsel's office to provide results from an internal inquiry into large loans made last year by two companies to senior adviser Jared Kushner's family firm. The loans coincided with Kushner's meetings with executives of those companies.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., asked White Counsel Don McGahn by letter Tuesday to provide documents showing results from Kushner inquiry and documents relating to more than $500 million in loans last year to Kushner Cos. from Citigroup and Apollo Global Management.

The head of the government's ethics agency informed Krishnamoorthi about the White House inquiry into whether any ethics or criminal laws were broken in Kushner's dealings with the two companies.

Kushner's lawyer said Monday the inquiry found no ethics issues.

