updated: 3/27/2018 8:58 AM

World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

Associated Press
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Calling all gamers to help pick World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees. Twelve finalists were named for the class of 2018, pitting "Ms. Pac-Man" against "John Madden Football."

Also announced Tuesday are: "Asteroids," ''Call of Duty," ''Dance Dance Revolution," ''Final Fantasy VII," ''Half-Life," ''King's Quest," ''Metroid," ''Minecraft," ''Spacewar!," and "Tomb Raider."

New this year, the hall is inviting gamers to weigh in on inductees. Online balloting closes April 4.

A panel of experts will vote as well.

The winners will be inducted May 3 at a ceremony at the hall of fame, which is inside The Strong museum in Rochester.

Electronic games of all types - arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile - are eligible. Honorees are recognized for their popularity and influence on other games and pop culture.

