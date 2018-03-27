Breaking News Bar
 
'Roseanne' reboot picks up where show left off, adds Trump

  • FILE - In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne," premiering on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. For the reboot, Roseanne will be at odds with her sister Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, over President Donald Trump. Barr said she thought it was important to show how the Conner family deals with the same issues many American families are facing. (Adam Rose/ABC via AP, File)

By JOHN CARUCCI
NEW YORK -- When the reboot of "Roseanne" premieres on ABC on Tuesday, it picks up where the show left off in 1997 - with one notable difference.

For the reboot, Roseanne will be at odds with her sister Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, over President Donald Trump.

Roseanne Barr says she thought it was important to show how the Conner family deals with the same issues that many American families now face. Much like his on-screen persona, John Goodman, who reprises his role as Dan Conner, wanted to stay out of the fray. But he says he thinks it's important to cover the political dynamic on the show.

The reboot airs at 8 p.m. Eastern.

