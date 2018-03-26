Breaking News Bar
 
Report: Ex-MLBer Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure

Associated Press
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Former Major League Baseball All-Star Albert Belle has been arrested on indecent exposure and extreme driving under the influence charges following a spring training game in Arizona.

KSAZ-TV in Phoenix reports Belle was taken into custody in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday and charged with two counts of indecent exposure. He also faces one count each of driving under the influence and extreme driving under the influence.

The station reported that Belle was arrested during a spring training game at Salt River Field in Scottsdale.

Details surrounding his arrest remain unclear. A spokesman for Scottsdale police did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.

The 51-year-old and five-time MLB All-Star played 11 seasons in the major leagues for the Cleveland Indians, the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

A hip problem forced him to retire at 34.

