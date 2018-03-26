Breaking News Bar
 
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri wins golden bench award

  • FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 file photo, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures to his players from the sidelines during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has won the golden bench coaching award voted by his colleagues for last season. In 2016-17, Allegri guided Juventus to a record sixth straight Serie A title, a third straight Italian Cup championship and the Champions League final. Allegri received 19 votes, Gian Piero Gasperini of Atalanta finished second with 11 votes and Maurizio Sarri of Napoli came third with seven. It's the third time Allegri has won the award.

FLORENCE, Italy -- Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has won the golden bench award for the 2016-17 season in a vote of his colleagues.

Allegri guided Juventus to a record sixth straight Serie A title, a third straight Italian Cup championship and the Champions League final.

He received 19 votes, Gian Piero Gasperini of Atalanta finished second with 11 votes and Maurizio Sarri of Napoli was third with seven.

It's the third time Allegri has won the award.

Juventus holds a two-point lead over Sarri's Napoli with nine matches remaining in Serie A this season.

"I wish all the coaches good luck for the end of the season - but a bit less to Sarri," Allegri said.

