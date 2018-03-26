Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 3/26/2018 7:00 AM

Police question Netanyahu in telecom case for second time

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, March 25, 2018. (Abir Sultan, Pool via AP)

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, March 25, 2018. (Abir Sultan, Pool via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JERUSALEM -- Israeli police are questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an investigation into a corruption case involving the country's telecom giant.

Police were seen arriving to Netanyahu's residence on Monday. Media reports said Netanyahu's wife, Sara, and son Yair are also being questioned at another location.

Two Netanyahu confidants have been arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company. In return, Bezeq's news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage.

It's the second time that Netanyahu, who held the communications portfolio until last year, is being questioned over the affair. Police declined to comment.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a media witch hunt.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account