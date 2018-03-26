Breaking News Bar
 
White House probing huge loans to Kushner's family firm

By STEPHEN BRAUN
WASHINGTON -- The head of the federal government's ethics agency says the White House is looking into whether up to $500 million that went to Trump administration senior adviser Jared Kushner's family real estate company may have spurred ethics or criminal law violations.

David J. Apol, acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, says in a letter to Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi that the White House Counsel's office told him that officials were probing the loans and whether "additional procedures are necessary to avoid violations in the future."

Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, had asked Apol about a New York Times report that Kushner Cos. accepted $184 million in loans from Apollo Global Management and $325 million from Citigroup while Kushner met with officials from the two firms.

