updated: 3/26/2018 10:23 PM

Delores Taylor, co-star of 'Billy Jack' films, dies at 85

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Delores Taylor, who co-starred with her husband Tom Laughlin in his productions of the "Billy Jack" series of films, has died in Southern California. She was 85.

Her daughter Teresa Laughlin said Monday that Taylor died March 23 of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Home near Los Angeles.

Taylor starred in three of the four "Billy Jack" films, which became counterculture favorites in the 1970s. She played a teacher whose progressive school is defended by Billy Jack - a half-white, half-Native American Vietnam vet who had come to hate war.

Taylor was nominated for a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year in 1972.

Her daughter says Taylor was a reluctant celebrity and preferred her roles of wife and mother.

Tom Laughlin died in 2013.

