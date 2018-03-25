Breaking News Bar
 
Jets rescind free agency offer to Ndamukong Suh

By BARRY WILNER
Associated Press
 
 

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Ndamukong Suh won't become a New York Jet.

Acting owner Christopher Johnson said Sunday the team has rescinded its offer to the free agent defensive tackle.

Johnson was vague on reasons for the move, admitting though that it "didn't seem to be in keeping with our long-term plan."

Suh has said the Jets made the largest offer, something Johnson couldn't confirm. The owner said he discussed the offer with the former Lions and Dolphins player with general manager Mike Maccagnan "and I think our thinking changed a bit. It was a pretty high offer; all these good guys will be a lot of money."

Johnson has been in charge of the Jets while his brother, primary owner Woody Johnson, serves as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

