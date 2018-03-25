Lindholm finishes late comeback, Ducks beat Oilers 5-4 in OT

Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf (15) and Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Anaheim won, 5-4 in overtime. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Ethan Bear (74) celebrates his first NHL goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Anaheim won, 5-4 in overtime. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Hampus Lindholm (47) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Adam Henrique (14) crashes into Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot (33) during first period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Ondrej Kase (25) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot (33) during first period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Andrej Sekera (2), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler (4) and Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) battle for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Hampus Lindholm (47) and Rickard Rakell (67) celebrate Lindholm's overtime goal as Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) and goalie Cam Talbot (33) look on during an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Anaheim won, 5-4 in overtime. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Hampus Lindholm scored 1:21 into overtime to lift the Anaheim Ducks over the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Sunday night.

Adam Henrique had two goals and Josh Manson and Corey Perry also scored for the Ducks, who are on a 5-0-1 streak.

Connor McDavid, Ty Rattie, Leon Draisaitl and Ethan Bear scored for the Oilers, who ended a three-game winning streak.

Anaheim has 91 points and is two up on the Los Angeles Kings (89) for third in the Pacific Division.

After a scoreless first period, Edmonton scored 1:46 into the second when McDavid beat goalie John Gibson with a long-range wrist shot for his 39th of the season.

The lead lasted only 19 seconds, until Manson sneaked one past goalie Cam Talbot on a similar shot.

The Oilers retook the lead eight minutes into the second when McDavid got his 98th point by setting up a shot by defenseman Matt Benning that was tipped by Rattie.

Edmonton went up 3-1 with 1:42 left in the second on a one-time blast from a bad angle by Draisiatl, his 24th.

The Ducks cut it to 3-2 two minutes into the third when Marcus Pettersson's shot caromed off Henrique. Anaheim tied it four minutes later when Perry scored his 17th goal off a rebound out front.

Edmonton surged back on a power play when McDavid set up Bear for his first career goal.

The Ducks pulled even once again with just 1:29 left in the third when Henrique's shot banked in off defender Darnell Nurse.

NOTES: It was the final of four meetings between the teams this season, with Edmonton winning two of the first three. ... Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf returned after missing the last game with an illness.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

