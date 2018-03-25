Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 3/25/2018 7:00 AM

British editor in UAE gets 10 years for wife's slaying

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By MALAK HARB
Associated Press
 
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A judge in the United Arab Emirates has found a British newspaper editor guilty of killing his wife with a hammer and has sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Francis Matthews was not on hand Sunday when the verdict came down in a Dubai courtroom. He had faced the death penalty. He will be deported after serving his sentence.

On July 4, Dubai police say they were called to Matthews' home, where they found his wife dead. Police say Matthews initially said his wife had been assaulted by robbers, but later confessed.

Matthews had served as the editor of the prominent English-language newspaper Gulf News from 1995-2005 and then became an editor-at-large at the newspaper.

Matthews and his wife were prominent members of the UAE's large British expatriate community.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account