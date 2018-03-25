Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 3/25/2018 7:00 AM

Scores arrested in Belarus opposition protest in Minsk

  • Police officers detain an elderly protester with an old Belarus republic flag in hand in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Scores of people have been arrested as supporters of the repressed opposition tried to hold a march. The Sunday action was to commemorate the founding of Belarusâ 1918 proclaimed independence from Russia; the Belarusian Peopleâs Republic lasted until 1919.

    Associated Press

  • Police officers detain a woman carrying an old Belarus republic flag in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Scores of people have been arrested as supporters of the repressed opposition tried to hold a march. The Sunday action was to commemorate the founding of Belarusâ 1918 proclaimed independence from Russia; the Belarusian Peopleâs Republic lasted until 1919.

MINSK, Belarus -- Scores of people have been arrested in the Belarusian capital of Minsk as supporters of the country's repressed opposition tried to hold a march.

The Sunday action was to commemorate the founding of Belarus' 1918 proclamation of independence from Russia. The Belarusian People's Republic lasted until 1919.

The anniversary is traditionally a day for opponents of the authoritarian government of President Alexander Lukashenko to try to rally.

Journalists at the scene counted at least 70 people taken away by police. The human rights group Vyasna said five of its observers were among those arrested.

Lukashenko, in office since 1994, sharply restricts opposition activities and independent news media.

