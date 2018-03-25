Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/25/2018 8:25 AM

Historical marker dedication set for early medical school

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LAPORTE, Ind. -- One of Indiana's earliest medical schools will be honored with a state historical marker later this month.

A marker will be dedicated Friday at LaPorte University's former site in the northern Indiana city of LaPorte.

The school's medical department began classes by 1842, making it one of Indiana's first universities with professional medical training. The department's faculty members included Dr. William W. Mayo, whose practice later evolved into the Mayo Clinic.

For less than a decade, the short-lived school trained doctors and prepared them for the region's medical needs in surgery, anatomy, theory and obstetrics. Before its founding, Indiana offered few opportunities for professional medical training.

Classes ceased around 1850 and the department was consolidated in 1851 with Indiana Central Medical College in Indianapolis.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account