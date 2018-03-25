Breaking News Bar
 
Memorial Coliseum to get $1.6M upgrade to its scoreboard

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The city of Fort Wayne's 13,000-seat Memorial Coliseum is getting a new high-definition scoreboard for its hockey and basketball games.

Allen County's commissioners recently approved $1.6 million for the scoreboard upgrade that's set for this summer.


The Journal Gazette reports that officials have planned for years to replace the scoreboard for Komets hockey games and Mad Ants basketball games.

A South Dakota company will make a new electronics package to upgrade the four-sided scoreboard and accompanying signage.

Coliseum Vice President Randy Brown says the revamped scoreboard will feature a high-definition format that will produce "a very crisp picture."

He says the scoreboard will be comparable to those at Indiana University's Assembly Hall and Mackey Arena at Purdue University. Those scoreboards are two of the newest in Indiana.

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

