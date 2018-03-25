Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 3/25/2018 10:11 AM

Illinois hospital uses new app to communicate with EMS

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PEORIA, Ill. -- An Illinois hospital has partnered with seven EMS providers to test a new app to improve communications.

The Twiage app was created to foster better communication between emergency responders in the field and personnel in the hospital emergency room.


The Journal Star reports that the OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center began using the app on March 1 with the help of Eureka-Goodfield and six other EMS providers in central Illinois.

OSF is the first hospital in the state to test the new technology.

Eureka-Goodfield EMS Chief Randy Wolfe says he's excited to use the app that has options like texting, video clips and photographs. He says using photos can be beneficial to "describing a scene."

Photos assist doctors in emergency rooms to understand the scope of the trauma and pinpoint where to look for internal injuries.

___

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account