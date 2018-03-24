Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/24/2018 11:37 AM

Yankees' Bird scratched because of sore right foot

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Yankees first baseman Greg Bird has been scratched from the starting lineup because of a sore right foot.

Bird had been scheduled to start a split-squad road game Saturday against Atlanta.

This is the second consecutive year that Bird had a late spring training injury.

Bird fouled a ball off his right ankle in the Yankees' final spring training game in 2017. He had surgery on the ankle in July and was limited to just 48 games.

