Illinois fails to recoup $76 million in Medicaid overpayment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Two state audits have found that Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration paid $76 million to Medicaid insurers that wasn't owed them.

Auditor General Frank Mautino conducted the reviews of the Departments of Human Services and Healthcare and Family Services . They were released last week. They also found that $71 million in Medicaid reimbursements were paid out for clients whose eligibility hadn't been confirmed.

Republican Rauner has been outspoken about cutting waste and taking a business approach to government. He called the mistakes "clerical errors."

Healthcare and Family Services spokesman John Hoffman says the money will be recouped from the managed care organizations. There was a delay because a new computer system was installed.

He says half of the Medicaid reimbursement eligibility cases have been concluded.