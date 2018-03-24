Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 3/24/2018 8:30 AM

Rockford man is world's oldest ice luge competitor

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A Rockford man is the oldest ice luge racer in the world at age 80, and he's setting records for the most consecutive years competing in the event too.

The Rockford Register Star reports that this year marks Dick Genovese's 48th year in a row competing in the U.S. Masters luge competition, a race for competitors 30 years and older. He competed in Park City, Utah, against men 40 and 50 years his junior.

Genovese never made an Olympic team. He retired from Olympic-type luge competition in 1985 after racing on the U.S. national team for 16 years. But he has continued with his Masters competitions once a year, and he's still setting records.

Genovese says his name will be put into the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest competitor and the longest continuous.

___

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account