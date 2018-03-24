Breaking News Bar
 
Bank robber blamed for dozen Texas holdups gets 14 years

Associated Press
DALLAS -- A convicted bank robber in Illinois blamed for a dozen holdups in North Texas since 2016 must serve more than 14 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors in Dallas say 40-year-old Timothy Thomas was sentenced Friday to 174 months and ordered to repay nearly $18,000. Thomas in October pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery.

Records show Thomas was on supervised release for a 2015 heist in Chicago and had only been out of prison for a few weeks when the Texas robberies began in October 2016.

Investigators say banks in Dallas, Garland and Farmers Branch were held up. Thomas was arrested following a February 2017 robbery.

