News
updated: 3/24/2018 10:55 AM

Eiffel Tower protest: Marchers back more US gun control

  People hold banners during the "March For Our Lives" event in Paris, France, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The march is one of hundreds happening across the U.S. and the world to urge U.S. lawmakers to pass stricter gun safety legislation after deadly school shootings.

  • People hold banners during the "March For Our Lives" event in Paris, France, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The march is one of hundreds happening across the U.S. and the world to urge U.S. lawmakers to pass stricter gun safety legislation after deadly school shootings.

  • People hold banners during the "March For Our Lives" event in Paris, France, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The march is one of hundreds happening across the U.S. and the world to urge U.S. lawmakers to pass stricter gun safety legislation after deadly school shootings.

  • People hold banners during the "March For Our Lives" event in Paris, France, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The march is one of hundreds happening across the U.S. and the world to urge U.S. lawmakers to pass stricter gun safety legislation after deadly school shootings.

PARIS -- Calls for greater gun control in the U.S. have reached as far as the Eiffel Tower, where 100 demonstrators demanded "Protect children, not guns!"

The crowd at Saturday's gathering in Paris included American and French demonstrators, families and students.

Caitlin Waters, co-organizer of the March For Our Lives Paris gathering, says "it's important for Americans even overseas to make sure that Washington knows that we're not pleased with the gun control reform and we want more."

The march is one of hundreds across the U.S. and the world to urge U.S. lawmakers to pass stricter gun safety legislation after deadly school shootings.

It comes as France itself is shaken after four people were killed Friday in an extremist attack. Investigators are trying to determine how he got his weapon.

