Man convicted in 2014 shooting death of Chicago teacher

CHICAGO -- A jury has convicted a man in the 2014 shooting death of a Chicago special education teacher.

The Chicago Tribune reports the jury returned the verdict Wednesday in the case of Dominique Hodrick. He faces 40-80 years in prison for the death of 58-year-old Betty Howard, who was working part-time at a realty company when she was shot.

Authorities say Hodrick fired at a car carrying a rival gang member in the Chatham neighborhood. Bullets went through a wall, killing Howard.

Defense attorney Bernard Shelton argued that the fatal shot must have come from someone else. Hodrick told police he had a .22-caliber gun, and a 9 mm gun killed Howard.

Hodrick also is charged in the 2012 slaying of a 17-year-old boy. He is awaiting trial on those charges.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com