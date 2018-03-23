Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 3/23/2018 8:05 AM

Police looking for 3 vehicles after wrestler killed in crash

Associated Press
PESOTUM, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are searching for three vehicles they say were driven away after a University of Illinois wrestler was killed in a hit-and-run along Interstate 57.


The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports Capt. Louis Kink said Thursday that a green car, a white SUV and a third vehicle without a description were driven away Wednesday night without any occupants speaking to police. Authorities say 21-year-old Francis Edelen of Oak Forest, Illinois, was struck and killed as he was walking along the interstate after he was involved in another accident.

Police say Edelen left the first crash site on foot "for an unknown reason." They say he was then struck by an unknown vehicle or vehicles a short distance south of the crash.

Police say a witness saw the three vehicles drive away after they were stopped near Edelen's body.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

