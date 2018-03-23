Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 3/23/2018 1:04 PM

Indiana students were in French city where rampage unfolded

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MADISON, Ind. -- A teacher says two dozen Indiana high school students who were visiting a French city when an armed man went on a rampage remained calm during that attack.

Madison High School teacher Michael Heitz says 25 students and nine chaperones were having lunch Friday in the medieval city of Carcassonne when the attack began about 5 miles (8 kilometers) away.

He tells The Madison Courier the group wasn't in any danger and "no one panicked" after learning of the attack, in which a man killed three people before police killed him during a standoff.

Heitz says the students from the Ohio River city of Madison about 40 miles (64 miles) northeast of Louisville, Kentucky, were kept in the restaurant during the standoff.

Police later led them to their tour bus.

___

Information from: The Madison Courier, http://www.madisoncourier.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account