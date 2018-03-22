Winter storm watch issued for large swath of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- A winter storm watch has been issued for a large swath of Indiana ahead of a spring storm that's expected to bring heavy snowfall starting late Friday.

The watch area issued Thursday by the National Weather Service covers 38 of the state's 92 counties, from northwestern to southeastern Indiana.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to dump three to six inches of snow on the watch area between Friday night and Saturday evening, and some areas could be blanketed with up to eight inches of snow.

Snow may mix with freezing rain along the Interstate 74 corridor, while southwestern Indiana should see mainly rain and possibly thunderstorms.

Forecasters said any shift in the storm's track will change snowfall amounts and the type of precipitation some areas receive.