Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 3/22/2018 7:43 AM

Winter storm watch issued for large swath of Indiana

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- A winter storm watch has been issued for a large swath of Indiana ahead of a spring storm that's expected to bring heavy snowfall starting late Friday.

The watch area issued Thursday by the National Weather Service covers 38 of the state's 92 counties, from northwestern to southeastern Indiana.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to dump three to six inches of snow on the watch area between Friday night and Saturday evening, and some areas could be blanketed with up to eight inches of snow.

Snow may mix with freezing rain along the Interstate 74 corridor, while southwestern Indiana should see mainly rain and possibly thunderstorms.

Forecasters said any shift in the storm's track will change snowfall amounts and the type of precipitation some areas receive.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account