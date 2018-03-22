Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/22/2018 9:29 AM

Lanvin fashion designer Lapidus leaves after only 2 seasons

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PARIS -- After just two seasons as creative director of Lanvin, the storied Parisian house has announced the departure of its designer Olivier Lapidus.

Lapidus' designs for the brand since his surprise appointment last July were greeted tepidly by both industry insiders and the French press, for whom Lanvin holds a near-sacrosanct place as France's oldest existing fashion house.

But the quick exit of Lanvin's third creative head in as many years, announced Thursday, could be a public sign of the financial troubles the house has been experiencing in recent years stemming from a drop in revenues.

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International bought the label last month.

Lanvin said the womenswear designs will be temporarily steered by the house's "current design team" until a new head designer is announced.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account