News
updated: 3/22/2018 11:00 AM

On Israeli posters, Paddington Bear gets kosher for Passover

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JERUSALEM -- In Israel, Paddington Bear eats his marmalade on matzo.

On some posters advertising the new film, "Paddington 2," the British movie creation is being given a kosher-for-Passover makeover.

Elsewhere, Paddington Bear holds his trademark bread and marmalade sandwich shaped as a 2. In Israel, his marmalade is spread on a 2-shaped matzo - the unleavened bread eaten during Passover.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli distributor said Thursday the campaign is meant as a nod to the holiday, which starts next week.

During the holiday, bread and other items made from yeast disappear from store shelves. Instead, Jews eat matzo to illustrate how the Israelites had no time to let their bread rise as they fled from bondage in Egypt.

