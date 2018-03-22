Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting

hello

In this Sept. 25, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock is shown at the VIP counter checking into the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Newly released video shows Paddock, who killed 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip, moving around a casino before the attack, gambling, bringing suitcases into his room at Mandalay Bay but doing nothing that would obviously raise suspicions. (MGM Resorts via AP) Associated Press

In this Sept. 27, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with luggage by elevators at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip moving around a casino before the attack, gambling, bringing suitcases into his room at Mandalay Bay but doing nothing that would obviously raise suspicions. (MGM Resorts via AP) Associated Press

In this Oct. 1, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, is Stephen Paddock walking through the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Newly released video shows Paddock, who killed 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip, moving around a casino before the attack, gambling, bringing suitcases into his room at Mandalay Bay but doing nothing that would obviously raise suspicions. (MGM Resorts via AP) Associated Press

In this Oct. 1, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, is Stephen Paddock walking through the casino at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Newly released video shows Paddock, who killed 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip, moving around a casino before the attack, gambling, bringing suitcases into his room at Mandalay Bay but doing nothing that would obviously raise suspicions. (MGM Resorts via AP) Associated Press

In this Sept. 28, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock is followed by a bellman in a hallway, at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip moving around a casino before the attack, gambling, bringing suitcases into his room at Mandalay Bay but doing nothing that would obviously raise suspicions. (MGM Resorts via AP) Associated Press

In this Sept. 25, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with his luggage in an elevator at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip moving around a casino before the attack, gambling, bringing suitcases into his room at Mandalay Bay but doing nothing that would obviously raise suspicions. (MGM Resorts via AP) Associated Press

LAS VEGAS -- Hotel surveillance video from the days before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the gunman as an unremarkable Las Vegas hotel guest and casino patron.

Footage of Stephen Paddock made public Thursday by MGM Resorts International offers no indication that he would carry out the shooting last Oct. 1 that killed 58 people.

Company spokeswoman Debra DeShong says Paddock's "interactions with staff and overall behavior were all normal."

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Las Vegas police had no immediate comment.

The New York Times first obtained the video.

The 32 video clips show the 64-year-old Paddock checking in at the Mandalay Bay resort, gambling at video poker, buying snacks, riding elevators, driving into the valet area and accompanying hotel employees wheeling carts with his suitcases.