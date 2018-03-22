Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/22/2018 2:02 PM

Toy R Us founder dies days after chain's announced shutdown

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Charles P. Lazarus, the World War II veteran who founded Toy R Us, has died at age 94, a week after the iconic chain he started six decades ago announced it will shut down its stores across the U.S.

Toy R Us confirmed Lazarus' death in a statement Thursday.

The statement said, "there have been many sad moments for Toys R Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus."

Lazarus first opened a baby furniture store in Washington, D.C., in 1948 and opened the first store dedicated only to toys in 1957.

He stepped down as CEO of Toys R Us in 1994.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account