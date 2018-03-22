Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/22/2018 8:05 PM

Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.

Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."

McDougal detailed the relationship and said she traveled to Trump properties in New York, California and New Jersey.

Asked what she would say to Melania Trump, McDougal said: "What can you say except, I'm sorry?"

McDougal filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the company that owns the National Enquirer. She was paid $150,000 during the presidential campaign for the rights to her story, but it never ran the story.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account