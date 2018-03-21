Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/21/2018 6:00 PM

Holocaust survivor Kor receiving DePauw University honor

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GREENCASTLE, Ind. -- Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor will receive an honorary degree from western Indiana's DePauw University.

The liberal arts school in Greencastle says Kor will be among three people recognized with honorary doctoral degrees during its May 20 graduation ceremony.

Kor is a longtime Terre Haute resident and Jewish native of Romania who was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. Kor and her twin sister survived, but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments.

Kor founded the Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors museum in Terre Haute in 1985 and has since championed forgiveness for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account