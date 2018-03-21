Breaking News Bar
 
NYC agency investigating more than a dozen Kushner buildings

By BERNARD CONDON
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The chief buildings regulator in New York City has launched investigations at more than a dozen Kushner Cos. properties after The Associated Press reported that the real estate developer had filed false paperwork in buildings across the city.

Documents obtained from a records search at the Department of Buildings website show the regulator is investigating possible illegal activity involving applications for permits needed for construction at 13 Kushner Cos. buildings. The AP reported Sunday that the Kushner Cos. stated in more than 80 applications that it had zero rent-regulated tenants in those buildings when it, in fact, had hundreds.

The city council launched an investigation into the false filings on Monday. The Kushner Cos. said it quickly corrected mistakes with the applications when it spotted them.

