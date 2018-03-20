Breaking News Bar
 
3/20/2018

Okon quits as Central Coast coach in Australia' A-League

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SYDNEY -- Paul Okon has quit as Central Coast Mariners coach with four regular season games remaining in Australia's A-League.

Okon, an ex-Australia international who commenced his managerial career working with national youth squads, joined the Mariners last season and had been negotiating with the club to extend his contract beyond 2017-18.

The Mariners released a statement Tuesday saying Okon and the club accepted an immediate release after failing to agree on the strategic direction and plans for the team.

The Mariners' youth coach Wayne O'Sullivan has been appointed as a caretaker for the A-League team.

After an 11-game winless streak, the Mariners are in ninth place and out of playoff contention, just three points ahead of last-place Wellington Phoenix.

The Mariners next match is at home against league-leading Sydney FC on Saturday at Gosford, north of Sydney.

