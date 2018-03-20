Breaking News Bar
 
Colts try to solidify offensive line by adding Slauson

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent offensive lineman Matt Slauson.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The addition of the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Slauson may finally help solidify the interior of a line that has struggled to protect Andrew Luck since he entered the league in 2012. He has played both guard and center.

Slauson has started 108 games since being selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2009 draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Jets, joined the Chicago Bears in 2013 and then wound up with San Diego in 2016. He played two seasons with the Chargers, who moved to Los Angeles last season.

