Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 3/20/2018 7:00 AM

Indian wildlife sanctuary sees jump in one-horned rhinos

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, a one-horned rhinoceros stands inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.

    In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, a one-horned rhinoceros stands inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.
    Associated Press

  • In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, a one-horned rhinoceros walks inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.

    In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, a one-horned rhinoceros walks inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.
    Associated Press

  • In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, forest officials count a horned rhinoceros from on top of an elephant during a rhino census at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.

    In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, forest officials count a horned rhinoceros from on top of an elephant during a rhino census at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.
    Associated Press

  • In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, a mahout prepares elephants before a rhino census at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.

    In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, a mahout prepares elephants before a rhino census at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.
    Associated Press

  • In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, a one-horned rhinoceros walks inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.

    In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, a one-horned rhinoceros walks inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.
    Associated Press

  • In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, forest officials patrol during a rhino census at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.

    In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, forest officials patrol during a rhino census at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.
    Associated Press

  • In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, forest officials on an elephant count one-horned rhinoceros during a rhino census at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.

    In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, photo, forest officials on an elephant count one-horned rhinoceros during a rhino census at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.
    Associated Press

  • In this Sunday, March 18, 2018 photo, a one-horned rhinoceros walks inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.

    In this Sunday, March 18, 2018 photo, a one-horned rhinoceros walks inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GAUHATI, India -- A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.

Pradipta Baruah, supervisor of a census carried out Sunday at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, says there are now 102 one-horned rhinos living in the park, up from 93 during the last count, in 1993.

The reserve, which is just 38 square kilometers (15 square miles), is outside of the Assam state capital, Gauhati.

India's Kaziranga National Park, also in Assam, is the main home of the one-horned rhino, with more than 2,000.

All of the world's five rhino species are under constant threat from poachers who sell their horns on black markets, often in countries where rhino horn is believed to increase male potency.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account