posted: 3/20/2018 7:00 AM

Moscow awaits Russian diplomats ordered to leave Britain

  • A vehicle wrapped in blue tarpaulin is removed from Larkhill Road in Durrington, 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Salisbury, England, on the back of an Army lorry, Monday March 19, 2018, as the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia continues. A road in the village of Durrington was closed off and tents were erected as the military and police searched for clues Monday. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend a meeting with opposition candidates who ran against him in yesterday's presidential election, Boris Titov, Maxim Suraykin, Ksenia Sobchak, Vladimir Zhirinivsky, Pavel Grudinin, Sergei Baburin and Grigory Yavlinsky, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 19, 2018. Putin, who won a landslide victory in Sunday's vote, said during a Kremlin meeting with seven other candidates who challenged him, that the focus should now be on raising living standards and solving other domestic issues. (Yuri Kadobnov/Pool Photo via AP)
MOSCOW -- Moscow is awaiting nearly two dozen Russian diplomats ordered to leave Britain as part of a standoff over a nerve agent attack on British soil.

Britain ordered the 23 diplomats to leave by Tuesday, and they're expected in Moscow later, according to Russian media reports.

Russia retaliated by expelling 23 British diplomats, who are expected to leave Moscow in the coming days.

Russia denies involvement in the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury earlier this month. They remain in critical condition.

Britain accuses Russia of the poisoning, which Western powers see as an example of increasingly aggressive Russian meddling abroad.

International chemical weapons experts took samples Monday of the nerve agent used, which Britain says is the Soviet-developed Novichok.

