Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 3/20/2018 7:00 AM

Spring-themed cake for Prince Harry, Meghan's spring wedding

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- Lemon, elderflower, fresh flower decorations: The cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding will be appropriately spring-themed.

Kensington Palace said Tuesday the royal wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower concoction incorporating "the bright flavors of spring." It'll be covered with buttercream, and adorned with fresh flowers.

Look for a hint of California too - the designated pastry chef Claire Ptak was raised in California and worked as a pastry chef under the celebrated Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley.

Ptak now runs Violet Bakery in London.

The palace says the couple are "very much looking forward to sharing this cake" with guests at their May 19 nuptials.

The guest list has not been released, and the designer of Markle's dress has so far been kept secret.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account