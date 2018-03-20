Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 3/20/2018 3:29 PM

Sexual assault charges filed against Chicago police officer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Charges of sexual assault have been filed against a Chicago police officer who allegedly attacked a man who was in custody.

Carlyle Calhoun on Tuesday was ordered held in lieu of $200,000 bail on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and official misconduct. Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the department will move to suspend the 10-year veteran without pay since he has been criminally charged.

The 46-year-old Calhoun previously was relieved of his police powers and placed on paid desk after police learned of the allegations.

Prosecutors say the male victim, who was arrested last month on a misdemeanor charge, was taken by Calhoun and another officer to a hospital after expressing suicidal thoughts. Calhoun allegedly grabbed the man's genitals and assaulted him when they were left alone. Swabs taken from the victim matched Calhoun's DNA.

Defense attorney Tammy Wendt declined to comment after the hearing.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account