Sexual assault charges filed against Chicago police officer

CHICAGO -- Charges of sexual assault have been filed against a Chicago police officer who allegedly attacked a man who was in custody.

Carlyle Calhoun on Tuesday was ordered held in lieu of $200,000 bail on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and official misconduct. Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the department will move to suspend the 10-year veteran without pay since he has been criminally charged.

The 46-year-old Calhoun previously was relieved of his police powers and placed on paid desk after police learned of the allegations.

Prosecutors say the male victim, who was arrested last month on a misdemeanor charge, was taken by Calhoun and another officer to a hospital after expressing suicidal thoughts. Calhoun allegedly grabbed the man's genitals and assaulted him when they were left alone. Swabs taken from the victim matched Calhoun's DNA.

Defense attorney Tammy Wendt declined to comment after the hearing.