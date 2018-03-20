Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/20/2018 3:27 PM

Trump tariffs set off industry scramble for exemptions

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By KEN THOMAS and PAUL WISEMAN
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's strong-armed trade policies are setting off an intense scramble among industry groups, companies and foreign countries seeking exemptions from tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The trade concerns come ahead of an upcoming round of new tariffs expected to be slapped on China by the end of the week.

Trump's one-two punch on trade has set in motion a deluge of requests to the Commerce Department for exclusions for certain steel and aluminum products.

Foreign countries complain the U.S. Trade Representative's office has not provided specific guidance on gaining exemptions before the steel and aluminum tariffs are implemented on Friday.

The Trump administration has already given Mexico and Canada a reprieve - provided they agree to a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account