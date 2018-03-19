Breaking News Bar
 
Raiders sign backup QB Josh Johnson

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent quarterback Josh Johnson to compete for the backup position.

The team also officially announced the signing of cornerback Shareece Wright on Monday. Wright said last week he had agreed to join the Raiders.

Wright spent last season in Buffalo, where he had one interception and five passes defensed in 12 games.

Johnson is an Oakland native and was drafted by Tampa Bay in Raiders coach Jon Gruden's last season there in 2008. Johnson has spent time with 10 teams and started five games. He has completed 96 of 177 passes for 1,042 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions and a 57.7 passer rating.

Johnson hasn't thrown a pass in the NFL since 2011 and will compete with Connor Cook to become Derek Carr's backup.

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

