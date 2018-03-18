Breaking News Bar
 
Batshuayi strike keeps Dortmund 3rd with win over Hannover

By CIARAN FAHEY
BERLIN -- Michy Batshuayi's brilliant first-half strike was enough for Borussia Dortmund to beat visiting Hannover 1-0 and consolidate third place in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The home side made the better start as it looked to make a statement following its disappointing Europa League exit to Salzburg on Thursday.

Batshuayi scored in the 24th minute, running toward Andre Schuerrle's corner to flick the ball on a volley back inside the far post with his heel.

The Belgian forward should have scored another some ten minutes later, but Philipp Tschauner saved his first effort and then easily gathered the headed follow-up from the rebound.

There were few chances after the break with midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud and substitute Maximilian Philipp going closest for Dortmund. The latter struck the post in the 89th.

Julian Korb thought he'd equalized earlier but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Dortmund stayed a point behind Schalke with seven games remaining, while Hannover dropped to 13th after its fourth consecutive loss.

Last-place Cologne was hosting Bayer Leverkusen in the Rhine derby later, before runaway leader Bayern Munich faced Leipzig away.

